MOVES-Aviva Investors hires 4 investment and risk executives

Aug 20 Aviva Investors, the asset management
business of insurer Aviva Plc, said it hired four
investment and risk professionals for its Chicago and Toronto
offices.
Kevin Mathews will join as high-yield portfolio manager in
Chicago. He previously worked at fund manager Scottish Widows
Investment Partnership in New York.
Robert Prospero will join as a credit analyst in Toronto. He
joins from Manulife Asset Management, where he was most recently
a senior investment analyst.
Lei Wang joins as senior securities analyst at Aviva's
Chicago office. Wang is from Morgan Stanley Investment
Management, a unit of Morgan Stanley, where she was
senior credit analyst.
Allen Xiao was named director of business risk in Chicago,
Aviva said. Xiao joins from audit firm Ashland Partners and Co
LLP, where he was a senior compliance analyst.