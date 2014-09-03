版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 16:47 BJT

MOVES-Aviva Investors names David Lis CIO, equities and multi-assets

Sept 3 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed David Lis as chief investment officer, equities and multi-assets.

Lis, currently head of equities at Aviva, will join the Aviva Investors Executive Committee with immediate effect and report to the company's CEO Euan Munro.

He will retain overall responsibility for the equities team. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐