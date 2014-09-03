MOVES-Aviva Investors names David Lis CIO, equities and multi-assets

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Sept 3 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed David Lis as chief investment officer, equities and multi-assets.
Lis, currently head of equities at Aviva, will join the Aviva Investors Executive Committee with immediate effect and report to the company's CEO Euan Munro.
He will retain overall responsibility for the equities team. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange