MOVES-Aviva Investors names David Lis CIO, equities and multi-assets

Sept 3 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed David Lis as chief investment officer, equities and multi-assets.

Lis, currently head of equities at Aviva, will join the Aviva Investors Executive Committee with immediate effect and report to the company's CEO Euan Munro.

He will retain overall responsibility for the equities team. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)