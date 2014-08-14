MOVES-Christophe Coquema to head AXA Investment Managers' client group

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 14 AXA Investment Managers, a unit of French financial holding company AXA SA, named Christophe Coquema global head of its client group.
Coquema will replace Laurent Seyer, who has decided to leave the firm, AXA Investment said in a statement.
Coquema, who joined the firm in 2006, was previously global chief operating officer, leading the firm's strategy and business development team.
Julien Fourtou will replace Coquema as global head of multi-asset client solutions and trading and securities financing, AXA Investment said.
Fourtou, who joined the firm in 2000, has been in various roles in the company, including chief operating officer of fixed income.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.