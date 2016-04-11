McNiven Young to bolster BAML EMEA liability management

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - James McNiven Young is set to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch's liability management team after a short stint at Deustche Bank, according to sources.
McNiven Young will join the US bank as a vice president and will report to Chris Dodman, head of EMEA liability management.
He joined Deutsche Bank last year from Goldman Sachs where he started as an analyst in May 2013. He was promoted to associate in August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.
McNiven Young previously worked in UBS's debt capital markets liability management group.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.