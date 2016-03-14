BAML puts senior bond banker Yagci's job at risk

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has put senior debt capital markets banker Olcay Yagci's job at risk, according a source.
Yagci is a managing director in the bank's debt capital markets team covering Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
He is still employed by the bank, according to the source.
Yagci did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Robert Smith.)
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.