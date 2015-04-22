MOVES-BofA poaches bond trader from Goldman Sachs

April 22 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Deets Sankaranarayan from Goldman Sachs to be a director and senior trader in its investment-grade trading group starting in June.

BofA is looking to strengthen its trading performance after most of its US trading rivals posted stronger-than-expected revenue from fixed-income trading in the first quarter.

BofA saw its revenue from fixed-income trading fall 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Goldman Sachs hired Sankaranarayan from Credit Suisse two years ago as it looked to boost its investment-grade bond trading while CS was slimming down its trading portfolio.

(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)