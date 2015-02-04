Brazil's Bradesco creates vice president slot for card business

SAO PAULO Feb 4 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, created on Wednesday a new seniot vice president slot for the fast-growing card business, a segment that is responsible for the biggest portion of growth in fee income.

In a statement, the Osasco, Brazil-based bank said that Marcelo Noronha, previously general manager for credit cards and marketing, was made a senior vice president in charge of the same areas. Bradesco owns 29 percent of Cielo SA, the country's largest card payment processor, and runs the American Express credit card busines in Brazil.

In a separate move, Bradesco appointed Renato Ejnisman as head of Bradesco BBI, Bradesco's investment-banking and broker-dealer unit. Ejnisman will be replaced as head of Bradesco BBI's investment-banking unit by Leandro de Mrianda Araújo, previously head of Bradesco BBI's debt capital markets division. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)