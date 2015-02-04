Brazil's Bradesco creates vice president slot for card business

SAO PAULO Feb 4 Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, created on
Wednesday a new seniot vice president slot for the fast-growing
card business, a segment that is responsible for the biggest
portion of growth in fee income.
In a statement, the Osasco, Brazil-based bank said that
Marcelo Noronha, previously general manager for credit cards and
marketing, was made a senior vice president in charge of the
same areas. Bradesco owns 29 percent of Cielo SA, the
country's largest card payment processor, and runs the American
Express credit card busines in Brazil.
In a separate move, Bradesco appointed Renato Ejnisman as
head of Bradesco BBI, Bradesco's investment-banking and
broker-dealer unit. Ejnisman will be replaced as head of
Bradesco BBI's investment-banking unit by Leandro de Mrianda
Araújo, previously head of Bradesco BBI's debt capital markets
division.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)