UPDATE 1-Brazilian bank Fator taps Bologna as CEO, source says

NEW YORK, March 25 Marco Bologna has been tapped
as Brazil's Banco Fator SA's new chief executive officer, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday,
as the lender concluded a three-year reorganization plan that
set its focus toward mid-sized corporate borrowers.
Bologna will start at the São Paulo-based lender effective
April 1, said the source, who is not allowed to discuss the
issue publicly.
Earlier this month, Bologna announced a decision to step
down as president of airline TAM SA, the Brazilian unit of LATAM
Airlines Group SA's, and become its chairman.
Prior to joining TAM in 2001, Bologna worked in Brazil's
financial industry for more than 20 years. He replaces Venilton
Tadini, a 20-year Fator veteran who led a restructuring plan
that downsized some of Fator's business areas to refocus on more
profitable areas such as financial advisory and structured
lending.
Fator's media office declined to confirm Bologna's
appointment.
Wholesale and investment banks in Brazil are grappling with
slumping confidence and feeble demand for credit and financial
advisory services as Latin America's largest economy is expected
to shrink this year at the steepest pace since 1992. Preliminary
data by Thomson Reuters showed that the value of mergers and
acquisitions deals for the first quarter in Brazil is so far the
lowest in 11 years.
Tadini and Walter Appel, the bank's controlling shareholder,
had agreed that Tadini would join Fator's board once the
reorganization plan was completed, the source said. Tadini, who
for most of his career worked in mergers and acquisitions at
Fator, became the bank's CEO in 2011.
