版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 17:17 BJT

MOVES-BofA Merrill adds Abe as chief Japan equity strategist

HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Kenji Abe as chief Japan equity strategist.

He joins from Citigroup, where held a similar post. When he starts work on April 2, he will report to Eiichi Katayama, head of Japan research at BofA Merrill. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐