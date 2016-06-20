MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch names APAC debt solutions co-heads

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 20 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Devesh Ashra and Conan Tam co-heads of Asia Pacific debt solutions, effective immediately, according to an internal email seen by IFR.
Ashra, who joined the bank in 2013, moves up from head of Asia debt capital markets syndicate. Tam, who joined in 2014, was previously Greater China DCM head. Both are expected to retain their previous responsibilities.
Both Ashra and Tam report to Peter Guenthardt, head of Asia Pacific global capital markets, and are based in Hong Kong.
A spokesperson for BAML declined to comment.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
