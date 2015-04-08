MOVES-Assef, De Giorgi to head global investment banking at BofA

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
promoted two of its most senior investment bankers to co-head
the new position of global investment banking as part of plans
to enhance its coverage efforts, according to an internal memo
seen by IFR.
Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi will take up the new joint
role, reporting to head of global corporate and investment
banking Christian Meissner. Assef will remain based in New York
and De Giorgi will continue to be based in London.
Assef was previously global head of investment banking
coverage, while De Giorgi served as co-head of Europe, Middle
East and Africa GCIB along with Bob Elfring. Elfring will
continue in his current position, the memo said.
"Karim and Diego will partner closely with me on the
execution of our global strategy to propel the growth and
quality of our investment banking business by deepening client
relationships, enhancing coverage efforts and strengthening
collaboration and partnerships across the firm," Meissner wrote
in the note.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)