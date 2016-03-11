Bianchi leaves BofA Merrill Lynch's Brazil unit -sources

| SAO PAULO, March 11
SAO PAULO, March 11 Pedro Bianchi, who for more
than a decade ran Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
fixed-income underwriting activities in Brazil, left the company
on Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Bianchi and BofA parted ways amicably, said one of the
sources, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the
executive's departure. A Bank of America representative declined
to comment.
Bianchi led underwriting of bonds and other fixed-income
securities in Brazil for about a decade and was a pioneer in
structuring transactions by which some Brazilian states borrowed
money directly from investors for the first time since a state
default at the start of 1999.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)