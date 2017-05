LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Tristan Cheesman as head of European ABS syndicate, according to a source.

Cheesman joins from the ABS syndicate desk at JP Morgan, which he joined in September 2012 from Commerzbank.

He starts his new role in mid March, reporting to head of origination Greg Petrie. (Reporting by Anil Mayre)