MOVES-Bank of America appoints Jim Cooney Head of Americas ECM -memo

| March 10
March 10 Bank of America Corp has
appointed Jim Cooney as head of its Americas Equity Capital
Markets(ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
A spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the contents of
the memo.
Cooney replaces previous head of Americas ECM, J.D.
Moriarty, who resigned from the position to work at online
lending company LendingTree as senior vice president of
corporate development. LendingTree is a client of Bank of
America.
Cooney, who has been with Bank of America since 1996, worked
most recently a Managing Director in charge of the bank's
healthcare equity capital markets business.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)