MOVES-Bank of America appoints Jim Cooney Head of Americas ECM -memo

March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Jim Cooney as head of its Americas Equity Capital Markets(ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.

Cooney replaces previous head of Americas ECM, J.D. Moriarty, who resigned from the position to work at online lending company LendingTree ‎as senior vice president of corporate development. LendingTree is a client of Bank of America.

Cooney, who has been with Bank of America since 1996, worked most recently a Managing Director in charge of the bank's healthcare equity capital markets business. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)