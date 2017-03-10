MOVES-Bank of America appoints new head of Mexico investment banking

March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

A New York-based spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the content of the memo.

Fernandez joins Bank of America from Credit Suisse where he served as head of Mexico Investment Banking and Capital Markets, the memo said. (Reporting by Guillermo Para-Bernal)