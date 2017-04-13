MOVES-Merrill nabs top Morgan Stanley broker for Latam business

| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch has hired a top Morgan Stanley financial adviser
who managed nearly $300 million in assets for clients based
mainly in Latin America, the bank said on Thursday.
Based in Aventura, Florida, Leon Friedlander had worked at
Morgan Stanley since 2006 where he managed $288 million in
client money and generated $3.1 million in revenue for the firm
over the past year.
He and Johanna Trujillo, a client associate, joined Merrill
Lynch earlier this month because it has a wider selection of
fee-based and advisory products, as well as "better choices in
terms of lending," Friedlander said in an email.
Bank of America has advisers in six Latin American countries
serving primarily high net worth client families and businesses.
Advisers who work in the international business follow
strategies similar to those used by advisers in Merrill Lynch's
high-end Private Banking and Investment Group, or PBIG.
Last month, Don Plaus took over as the head of PBIG and the
international business. Plaus was previously Merrill Lynch's
southeast division manager, overseeing advisers on the Gulf and
east coast and in Puerto Rico.
