MOVES-Gollakota joins BAML Sydney as head of capital solutions

UPDATE 1-Newell's profit beats, helped by Graco strollers, Sharpie pens
May 8 Newell Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens and baby products.
SYDNEY, Sept 8 (IFR) - Prasad Gollakota has joined the Sydney office of Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of capital solutions for Australia.
In the newly-created role, Gollakota will report to David Wood, head of investment banking Australia, and work with the bank's industry and product groups to develop financing and structuring solutions for its clients.
Gollakota, who has over 15 years of experience in the financial sector, has previously worked at Soumya Capital, a proprietary trading firm, and UBS, where he was most recently part of the capital markets group, running capital solutions globally. (Reporting By John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
May 8 Newell Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens and baby products.
* News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: