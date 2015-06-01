MOVES-Energy banker Hutchinson leaves Barclays for BofA -memo

(Adds Barclays Comment)
By Mike Stone
June 1 Bank of America Corp has hired
Brad Hutchinson from Barclays Plc to co-head its
Americas energy investment banking business alongside Oscar
Brown, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Brown and Hutchinson worked together for over a decade at
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and Barclays before Brown moved to
Bank of America in 2010.
A Bank of America representatives confirmed the contents of
the memo. A Barclays representative declined to comment.
When Hutchinson starts in September, he will work with
clients in the upstream oil and gas market out of Bank of
America's Houston office.
Hutchinson was a managing director and head of the Houston
energy investment banking office for Barclays. Former colleagues
Michael Cannon, who runs midstream oil and gas at Bank of
America, and Chris Getz, a managing director, will be on his
team.
The Barclays investment banking franchise, under the
leadership of Greg Pipkin, formerly of Lehman Brothers, has been
a powerhouse in energy investment banking. Lehman was sold to
Barclays in 2008 during the financial crisis.
While at Lehman, Hutchinson advised on Chevron Corp's
merger with Texaco Inc in 2000. More recently, under the
Barclays banner, Hutchinson worked on Energy XXI Ltd's
acquisition of EPL Oil & Gas Inc for approximately $2.3 billion.
Hutchinson has also worked on the initial public offerings
of BrightSource Energy Inc, Jones Energy and
Viper Energy Partners.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)