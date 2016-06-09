MOVES-BAML names Mead head of US high-grade syndicate

NEW YORK, June 9 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Dan Mead to head its US investment-grade bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Mead joined the bank's debt capital markets team in 1994 and moved to syndicate in 2002.

Andrew Karp, co-head of Americas investment-grade capital markets with Brendan Hanley, previously headed the syndicate desk.

Karp will spend more time focusing on the broader investment-grade business. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)