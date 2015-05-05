ON THE MOVE-Bank of America fires two Merrill Lynch brokers in Colorado

NEW YORK May 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch fired two experienced financial advisers in Colorado, a lawyer representing the advisers said late on Monday.

Joseph Yanofsky, 57, and Brooke Clements, 42, who worked as the Yanofsky Group at Merrill Lynch's office in Greenwood Village, Colorado, were terminated from their roles at Merrill Lynch, said Alan Friedberg, a lawyer with Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti law firm who is working with the two.

The Yanofsky Group is an advisory team within Merrill Lynch. One adviser from the group, Rick Batenburg, remains at Merrill Lynch. Reached by telephone on Monday at the Yanofsky Group's office, Batenburg declined to comment on the matter but confirmed he continues to work for Merrill Lynch.

Yanofsky and Clements did not respond to messages, and Bank of America declined to comment.

Yanofsky and Clements' termination was first reported by the industry website AdvisorHUB.com on Saturday.

Yanofsky had worked at Merrill Lynch since 1990, with previous stints at Hanifen Imhoff Securities and Paine Webber, according to his record on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) BrokerCheck website.

FINRA's record showed four customer complaints were filed against Yanofsky during his career, the most recent two during his time at Merrill Lynch. Those complaints were closed in 2005 and 2006, respectively, without any action being taken. The complaints included allegations that Yanofsky misrepresented facts important to an investment and that risks were not properly disclosed.

Clements began working at Merrill Lynch in 2007, having previously worked at Partnervest Securities and RBC Centura Securities, according to FINRA.

Bank of America terminated another Merrill Lynch broker, Tom Buck, in March for failing to discuss pricing and service alternatives with a client, among other charges, according to filings with FINRA. Buck joined Royal Bank of Canada's RBC Wealth Management in April. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)