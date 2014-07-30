MOVES-BofA names Miwa Ohmori as Tokyo branch manager

July 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch appointed Miwa Ohmori, the former vice chairman of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities, as its Tokyo branch manager effective Aug. 1.

Ohmori replaces Tim Latimore, who served in the role until being appointed Bank of America Corp's country executive for Japan and president of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities in February.

Ohmori will report to Tim Latimore, Bank of America country executive for Japan.