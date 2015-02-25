MOVES-Bank of America Americas equities boss Mulholland retires

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
head of equities for the Americas Henry Mulholland will retire
after more than 25 years with the bank, according to an internal
memo obtained by IFR.
Mulholland will remain in his role for a short transition
period and a new management structure will be announced in the
coming weeks, according to the memo written by Fabrizio Gallo,
head of global equities at BofA Merrill.
Mulholland began his career at Merrill Lynch 25 years ago as
an analyst on the cash equities desk. He has held senior
equities trading roles in both New York and London, and advanced
within the equities business to assume his current role in 2011.
"Henry played a significant role in building a leading
franchise for our Americas equities business and navigating the
firm through significant changes in our sector," Gallo said. "He
embodies the core values of the firm and has set an example in
delivering excellence to our clients."
(Reporting by Philip Scipio)