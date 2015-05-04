版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二 01:33 BJT

MOVES-Deutsche Bank tech ECM head leaves for Bank of America

May 4 Chris Cormier, former head of technology equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG, is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch to focus on technology, media, telecom and industrial IPOs, according to an internal memo on Monday.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the memo.

Cormier, a managing director at the bank, will join the firm in August and be based in New York. He will report to J.D. Moriarty, head of Americas Equity Capital Markets. He had been at Deutsche Bank since 2005 and was promoted in January.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ted Botha)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐