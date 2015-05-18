MOVES-Music keeps playing in FIG musical chairs

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The spate of people moves in the
European FIG DCM space is continuing apace with further
departures and appointments at a number of banks.
Frederic Louvard, a managing director in debt capital
markets at Nomura, has left the bank. He previously headed the
bank's France/Benelux financial institutions debt capital market
business.
Louvard is thought to be joining Credit Agricole.
Meanwhile, Charles Tessier has left Barclays, where he was a
director focusing on French financial institutions origination.
He had been at the bank since 2004.
At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nicole Kugelmass, who was
a vice-president in DCM looking after the US bank's Iberian FIG
coverage, has left the firm. Her responsibilities have been
absorbed by the rest of the DCM team. According to her LinkedIn
profile, Kugelmass joined BofA Merrill Lynch in 2005 as an
intern.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Helene Durand, editing by Julian
Baker, Philip Wright)