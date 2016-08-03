MOVES-Caluori leaves Barclays SSA syndicate desk

UPDATE 1-Chinese president to defend globalisation in Davos
* China economy worries ease but big risks remain (Adds PwC comment)
LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - European bond syndicate manager Ralph Caluori is leaving Barclays, according to sources.
Caluori worked on the SSA and covered bond desks.
He resigned from the post, according to a source.
Caluori joined Barclays as a Swiss franc syndicate manager from UBS in August 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He moved to the UK bank's SSA and covered bond coverage in March 2014.
A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment on the record. Caluori did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Julian Baker)
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.