MOVES-Barclays private placements banker leaves for PJT-sources

Feb 5 Sara Dawes Price, an investment banker focused on private placements, has left Barclays Plc to join former Morgan Stanley banker Paul Taubman's PJT Partners Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Price will start her new role in March, the people said, asking not to be named because the hire had not yet been announced.

Barclays and PJT declined to comment.

At PJT, Dawes Price will continue to focus on private placements, a form of fundraising in which a company raises equity or debt capital by issuing shares or bonds to relatively few investors through private sales, rather than through a public offering.

Dawes Price joined Lehman Brothers, which was later acquired by Barclays, as a vice president in 2007, according to her LinkedIn page. Earlier in her career, she worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Taubman, a Morgan Stanley veteran who founded PJT, agreed in 2014 to merge his investment banking advisory firm with the advisory businesses of private equity firm Blackstone Group LP. He then took the combined entity public in October.

PJT competes with publicly listed peers Moelis & Co, Evercore Partners and Greenhill & Co, as well as big investment banks. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)