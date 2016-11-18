MOVES-Barclays names Hartzell head of banking capital management

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Barclays said that it named Tim
Hartzell to the position of global head of its banking capital
management group.
The group controls capital allocation across the bank's
corporate and investment banking businesses, which includes
syndication, derivatives, and its credit portfolio.
The reorganization is intended to centralize the capital
allocation process, prioritize clients and focus on return on
capital, the bank said.
"All banks are wrestling with how to improve returns on
equity," Hartzell said. "We have to get more velocity to our
capital to grow revenue-We've got to be smarter about how we
deploy capital."
The change allows the bank to be smarter in the client
selection process and the allocation process, Hartzell said.
"It allows us to think agnostically about the capital that
clients are using and to apply a similar thought process and
metric in allocating that capital."
Capital allocations across investment banking shouldn't be
thought of as separate allocations, Hartzell said. The
realignment of the process allows one group to manage the total
allocation and make decision on how to apportion between them
looking at individual deals lines back-testing and optimizing.
Having a central capital allocation process allows deal
teams to get quick decisions on the bank's appetite for risk on
different components of transactions.
Rather than syndicate teams, credit portfolio management and
derivatives groups making individual decisions for banking
clients, a centralized process now means one group analyzes
every piece and makes a single decision.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)