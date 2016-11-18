MOVES-Barclays names Hartzell head of banking capital management

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Barclays said that it named Tim Hartzell to the position of global head of its banking capital management group.

The group controls capital allocation across the bank's corporate and investment banking businesses, which includes syndication, derivatives, and its credit portfolio.

The reorganization is intended to centralize the capital allocation process, prioritize clients and focus on return on capital, the bank said.

"All banks are wrestling with how to improve returns on equity," Hartzell said. "We have to get more velocity to our capital to grow revenue-We've got to be smarter about how we deploy capital."

The change allows the bank to be smarter in the client selection process and the allocation process, Hartzell said.

"It allows us to think agnostically about the capital that clients are using and to apply a similar thought process and metric in allocating that capital."

Capital allocations across investment banking shouldn't be thought of as separate allocations, Hartzell said. The realignment of the process allows one group to manage the total allocation and make decision on how to apportion between them looking at individual deals lines back-testing and optimizing.

Having a central capital allocation process allows deal teams to get quick decisions on the bank's appetite for risk on different components of transactions.

Rather than syndicate teams, credit portfolio management and derivatives groups making individual decisions for banking clients, a centralized process now means one group analyzes every piece and makes a single decision. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)