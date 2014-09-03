MOVES-Kazunori Ito joins Barclays Securities Japan as tech analyst

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Sept 3 Barclays Securities Japan Ltd, a unit of Barclays Plc said it appointed Kazunori Ito technology analyst in its Japan equity research team.
Ito will cover both the consumer electronics and electronic components sectors, the company said in a statement.
Before this, Ito worked with Nikko Asset Management for five years, covering technology companies as a research analyst.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange