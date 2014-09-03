版本:
MOVES-Kazunori Ito joins Barclays Securities Japan as tech analyst

Sept 3 Barclays Securities Japan Ltd, a unit of Barclays Plc said it appointed Kazunori Ito technology analyst in its Japan equity research team.

Ito will cover both the consumer electronics and electronic components sectors, the company said in a statement.

Before this, Ito worked with Nikko Asset Management for five years, covering technology companies as a research analyst.
