Barclays names Ulrich Kratz as co-head for consumer retail in Europe

LONDON May 17 Barclays has named former Goldman Sachs banker Ulrich Kratz as co-head of its consumer retail group in Europe and the Middle East, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Kratz will partner with Gavriel Lambert to lead the bank's coverage of consumer companies in those regions, the memo said.

Reuters reported last week Barclays is reshuffling its investment bank leadership team under new chief Tim Throsby as it seeks to boost returns.

A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)
