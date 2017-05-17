Barclays names Ulrich Kratz as co-head for consumer retail in Europe

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON May 17 Barclays has named former Goldman Sachs banker Ulrich Kratz as co-head of its consumer retail group in Europe and the Middle East, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Kratz will partner with Gavriel Lambert to lead the bank's coverage of consumer companies in those regions, the memo said.
Reuters reported last week Barclays is reshuffling its investment bank leadership team under new chief Tim Throsby as it seeks to boost returns.
A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.