MOVES-Barclays names Portney corporate, international CFO

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Emily Portney as the chief financial officer for its corporate and international (BC&I) business, which includes its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Portney is another former JP Morgan banker - joining a number of senior executives from the US bank who have moved to Barclays since Jes Staley arrived as CEO a year ago. Staley previously ran JP Morgan's investment bank.
Portney will join Barclays on September 19, the person said. She joins from Visa, where she was CFO of North America.
Prior to Visa, she spent 22 years at JP Morgan, including as its head of clearing and collateral management and CFO of equities and prime services.
She will report jointly to Tushar Morzaria, Barclays group finance director, and Joe Gold, deputy CEO of BC&I. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.