MOVES-Morgan Stanley healthcare banker Truman joins Barclays

May 21 Healthcare investment banker Jason Truman has left Morgan Stanley to join Barclays Plc in New York, according to an internal memo from the British bank seen by Reuters.

Truman, who focuses on advising pharmaceutical and biotech companies, has worked on a number of high-profile transactions recently, including Hospira Inc's $17 billion sale to Pfizer Inc and Abbott Laboratories' $5.3 billion sale of a part of its generics business to Mylan NV. He also was a member of Morgan Stanley's shareholder activist defense group.

A Barclays spokesman confirmed the content of the memo on Thursday.

In April, Barclays announced it was hiring veteran healthcare investment banker Todd Richter from Bank of America Corp as vice chairman.

A large number of healthcare investment bankers are moving to competing banks amid a boom in merger activity in the sector. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)