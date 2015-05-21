MOVES-Morgan Stanley healthcare banker Truman joins Barclays

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 21 Healthcare investment banker Jason Truman has left Morgan Stanley to join Barclays Plc in New York, according to an internal memo from the British bank seen by Reuters.
Truman, who focuses on advising pharmaceutical and biotech companies, has worked on a number of high-profile transactions recently, including Hospira Inc's $17 billion sale to Pfizer Inc and Abbott Laboratories' $5.3 billion sale of a part of its generics business to Mylan NV. He also was a member of Morgan Stanley's shareholder activist defense group.
A Barclays spokesman confirmed the content of the memo on Thursday.
In April, Barclays announced it was hiring veteran healthcare investment banker Todd Richter from Bank of America Corp as vice chairman.
A large number of healthcare investment bankers are moving to competing banks amid a boom in merger activity in the sector. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.