MOVES-Barclays hires natural resources banker from Citigroup

Sept 2 Investment bank Barclays Plc said on Wednesday it had hired Zach Jordan, previously a managing director at Citigroup Inc's global energy group, as a managing director in its natural resources group, based in Houston.

Jordan has more than 15 years of experience in investment banking, with a focus on the upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors. He also has covered energy-focused private equity funds.

"Zach has an outstanding track record and excellent pedigree. His broad expertise and comprehensive coverage background mean he will fit perfectly with our origination-led banking model," said John Miller, head of banking for the Americas at Barclays, in a statement.

Jordan has worked as lead bookrunner on the initial public offerings of PennTex Midstream Partners LP, USD Partners LP, Eclipse Resources Corp, Memorial Resource Development Corp and Athlon Energy. He also advised a consortium led by Apollo Global Management LLC on its $7.15 billion acquisition of EP Energy Corp. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)