MOVES-UK bank lobby group picks Credit Suisse's Doyle as new chair

LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's main banking lobby
group said Credit Suisse banker Noreen Doyle would
next month become its chairperson, the first woman to take the
role.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said Doyle would take
over from Nigel Wicks from Oct. 17.
Wicks, a former government official who also chaired
Euroclear and been a director of Morgan Stanley, has been
in the role for the last three years.
Doyle, a dual U.S./Irish citizen who has lived in London for
the last 25 years, is currently chair of the board of Credit
Suisse International and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd,
and vice-chair of Credit Suisse Group.
She said rebuilding the trust of customers, improving
standards in the industry and working with government and
regulators to ensure UK banks remain globally competitive were
some of the key issues on her agenda.
Doyle has previously worked with Bankers Trust in the United
States and across central and eastern Europe as vice president
of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)