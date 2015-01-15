版本:
Rial leaves Marfrig to join Santander Brasil board, sources say

SAO PAULO Jan 15 Sérgio Rial, who stepped down early on Thursday as chief executive officer of Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig SA, plans to join Banco Santander Brasil SA as chairman of the board within a few hours, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Rial, a former investment banker with a combined 20-year experience at Bear Stearns Cos and ABN Amro NV, was replaced by Martin Secco Arias as Marfrig's CEO. Rial had become CEO of the São Paulo-based meatpacker in January last year.

Santander Brasil declined to comment. Efforts to reach Rial for comment were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
