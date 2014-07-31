MOVES-Reinsurer Beechwood Re hires former Morgan Stanley executive

July 31 Reinsurer Beechwood Re said it appointed former Morgan Stanley executive David Lessing as head of global product development and distribution, and executive vice president.

Lessing was previously chief operating officer of the U.S. Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley.

He has also served as head of BofA Merrill Lynch's global private client direct unit and a financial services management consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.