MOVES-BlackRock names Tan-Yuan Kueh head of private bank business Asia ex-Japan

Aug 8 BlackRock Inc appointed Tan-Yuan Kueh as head of private bank business and strategic client development, Asia ex-Japan, effective Aug. 7

She will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Damien Mooney, head of Asia ex-Japan retail business.

Kueh joins BlackRock from UBS Securities where she was CEO Wealth Management for China.
