MOVES-BlackRock names Tan-Yuan Kueh head of private bank business Asia ex-Japan

BRIEF-Marcato Capital urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its nominees to co's board - SEC filing
Aug 8 BlackRock Inc appointed Tan-Yuan Kueh as head of private bank business and strategic client development, Asia ex-Japan, effective Aug. 7
She will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Damien Mooney, head of Asia ex-Japan retail business.
Kueh joins BlackRock from UBS Securities where she was CEO Wealth Management for China.
* Microvision awarded development and supply contract for laser beam scanning system by a leading technology company
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.