MOVES-BlackRock hires former co-head of UK Treasury funds team

LONDON Jan 22 BlackRock has hired the former co-head of asset management at the UK Treasury, Jonathan Gee, to join its government relations team, a company spokesman said.

Gee led Britain's implementation of hedge funds regulation the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive during his time with the government.

He joined BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, on Jan. 11 and reports to Joanna Cound, head of government affairs and public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the BlackRock spokesman said.

Since leaving the Treasury in November 2014, Gee has worked for the Investment Association as a senior adviser on regulatory affairs. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop and Jason Neely)

