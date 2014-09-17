版本:
MOVES-BlackRock hires ex-Man Group's Meisinger for alternative investment arm

LONDON, Sept 17 BlackRock has hired former Man Group executive Lars Meisinger as chief operating officer in Europe for its alternative investment unit, the world's biggest money manager said on Wednesday.

Meisinger will oversee the operations of the unit that manages $115 billion in alternative assets including hedge funds and private equity funds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

He will report to David Bonfili, BlackRock's global chief operating officer of the alternatives unit.

Meisinger was earlier the head of business strategy at FRM, a unit of Man Group. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)
