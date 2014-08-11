MOVES-BlueBay Asset Management boosts investment grade team

BRIEF-Cenovus says 'not worried' about recent complaint to regulator
* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales
Aug 11 BlueBay Asset Management LLP, part of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management business, said it appointed Kaspar Hense as a portfolio manager in its investment grade team.
Hense will be responsible for the team's global sovereign and aggregate bond strategies.
He worked at Deutsche Asset Management, a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG, in Frankfurt for the most part of his decade-long career.
BlueBay's investment grade business managed nearly $30 billion in assets as of June.
BlueBay is part of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management division, RBC Global Asset Management.
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces closing of US$80.5 million public offering of common shares; closing includes full exercise of underwriters’ US$10.5 million over-allotment option; Board approval of acquisition of three dry bulk vessels received
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.