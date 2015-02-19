版本:
Head of Brazil state bank BNDES asked to stay

BRASILIA Feb 19 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff asked the head of state development bank BNDES , Luciano Coutinho, to remain in his post and he accepted, according to a statement from the presidential palace on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Editing by Bernard Orr)
