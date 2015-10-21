MOVES-FIG banker Hubbard leaves BNP Paribas: source

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Derry Hubbard, head of global FIG and SSA bond syndicate at BNP Paribas, has resigned from the bank, a source familiar with the details told IFR on Wednesday.
Hubbard, who was based in London and just promoted in April, is taking on a similar position at Danske Bank, the source said.
Hubbard has worked at BNP Paribas since 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.