MOVES-FIG banker Hubbard leaves BNP Paribas: source

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Derry Hubbard, head of global FIG and SSA bond syndicate at BNP Paribas, has resigned from the bank, a source familiar with the details told IFR on Wednesday.

Hubbard, who was based in London and just promoted in April, is taking on a similar position at Danske Bank, the source said.

Hubbard has worked at BNP Paribas since 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)