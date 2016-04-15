BNP Paribas hires insurance MD from Barclays

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired a managing director from Barclays to join its insurance debt capital markets team.
Tom O'Hara started at the French bank's New York office earlier this week, reporting to Matt Salvner, head of Americas primary credit, a person close to the situation said.
O'Hara joins from Barclays, where he landed when the British lender acquired his former employer Lehman Brothers in 2008. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December