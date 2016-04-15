版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 22:14 BJT

BNP Paribas hires insurance MD from Barclays

NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired a managing director from Barclays to join its insurance debt capital markets team.

Tom O'Hara started at the French bank's New York office earlier this week, reporting to Matt Salvner, head of Americas primary credit, a person close to the situation said.

O'Hara joins from Barclays, where he landed when the British lender acquired his former employer Lehman Brothers in 2008. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐