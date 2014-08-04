版本:
2014年 8月 4日

MOVES-BNP Paribas names Paul Yang as regional head for greater China

Aug 4 BNP Paribas SA named Paul Yang as regional head for greater China as well as country head for China, a new role created to boost business growth in the greater China region.

Yang will assume the role from Sept. 1, in addition to his current responsibilities as head of country for Hong Kong and chief executive of BNP Paribas, Hong Kong Branch.

Yang will report to Eric Raynaud, chief executive of BNP Paribas, Asia Pacific.
