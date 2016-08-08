MOVES-BNP Paribas hires Wiedrick as head of US ABS

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired a senior
securitization banker from JP Morgan to help build out its
asset-backed securities business in the US, according to people
close to the situation.
Mick Wiedrick, formerly an executive director on JP Morgan's
ABS and CMBS syndicate, will start on BNP Paribas' New York
syndicate desk in October, said two people close to the hire.
As head of ABS syndicate, he will help the French bank build
out its client list in areas including auto, equipment and fleet
lease ABS, one of the people said.
The position is a newly created one. Simon Mayes, head of US
FIG syndicate at BNP Paribas, currently oversees the ABS
syndicate desk and will continue doing so until Wiedrick starts.
Wiedrick had been at JP Morgan for nearly a decade. The bank
declined to comment on his departure.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Jack Doran)