MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth hires Dawn Bitton as profile manager

Aug 18 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, has hired Dawn Bitton as a portfolio manager at its Denver office.

Bitton comes from ANB Bank Investment Management and Trust where she served as a trust officer.
