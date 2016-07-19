MOVES-BNY Mellon names Kablawi head of investment services EMEA

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon has appointed Hani Kablawi as head of investment services for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Kablawi was previously head of asset servicing for EMEA.
Kablawi's new role will span asset servicing, alternative investment services, corporate trust services, broker-dealer services, depositary receipts and treasury services. He will continue to be based in London.
Kablawi started with BNY Mellon in 1997 and has worked in New York, the Middle East and London.
Kablawi will report to Brian Shea, CEO of investment services, and Michael Cole-Fontayn, chairman of EMEA.
Daron Pearce will replace Kablawi as CEO of Asset Servicing for EMEA. (Reporting by Lauren Smith)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.