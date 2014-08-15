MOVES-Libor probe-linked trader Cecere to rejoin Brevan Howard-WSJ

Aug 15 Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP has rehired Chris Cecere, a trader criticized by Japanese authorities for his alleged role in efforts to rig the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Cecere, who earlier joined Brevan Howard's Geneva office in 2010 from Citigroup Inc, had left the hedge fund in June last year for undisclosed personal reasons.

He had moved to Element Capital Management LLC in New York earlier this year, the Journal report said. (on.wsj.com/1AjeyMs)

Japanese regulators in 2011 found two Citigroup employees were involved in attempted manipulation of the yen-denominated Libor rate.

In an interview with Reuters in 2012, Cecere said he left Citigroup voluntarily with full bonus and that he had not been questioned by regulators.