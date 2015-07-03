Brookfield's Brazilian homebuilder taps Freitas as CEO

SAO PAULO, July 3 Brookfield Incorporações SA, a
hard-pressed Brazilian homebuilder controlled by Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management Inc, named a new chief
executive officer on Friday.
Holding company Brookfield Brasil said in a statement that
industry veteran Ubirajara Spessotto de Camargo Freitas will
take over as CEO, replacing Nicholas Reade, who will become the
company's chairman.
The appointment of Freitas still must be ratified by the
board of Brookfield Incorporações.
Freitas, known by his nickname of "Bira", worked previously
for Cyrela Brazil Realty SA and has more than 30
years' experience in the homebuilding industry.
Reade, who will turn 70 this month, had asked to step down
as CEO, the statement said.
Brookfield bought full control of Brookfield Incorporações
last year in an effort to turn around a company grappling with
cost overruns, project delays and canceled contracts.
