MOVES-BTG Pactual names Guillermo Ortiz as Mexico chairman

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has appointed former Bank of Mexico governor Guillermo Ortiz as chairman of its Mexican unit, the bank said on Thursday.
Before joining BTG, Ortiz served as chairman of the Bank for International Settlements and as chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte. He was also Mexico's secretary of finance and public credit between 1994 and 1998.
Ortiz will join BTG on January 1 2016 and will be based in Mexico City. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.