Brazil names former minister Belchior as CEO of state bank Caixa

SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday named former Budget and Planning Minister Miriam Belchior as chief executive of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, the nation's largest mortgage lender.

Belchior replaces Jorge Hereda, who took the helm of Caixa in 2011, according to a statement from Rousseff's office. Belchior will take office on Feb. 23, the statement said, adding that Hereda will stay until Belchior appoints a new management team. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)